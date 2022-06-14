Three more arrests made in Milford beach fight

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three more people are facing charges in connection to a crazy fight at a crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Milford police arrested 18-year-old Jasmin Bello of Stratford, 18-year-old Jacob Calderon-Perez of Trumbull and 20-year-old Alexander Mitchell of Bethany.

Police said Bello can be seen attacking another woman on video, and they said Calderon-Perez, who was identified by his distinctive chest tattoo, took an officer’s body camera.

According to court paperwork, it all started when words were exchanged after people on the pier at Walnut Beach tried connecting to a Bluetooth speaker they thought was theirs.

It wasn’t, it got physical and eventually a much bigger fight broke out.

Two Milford officers lost their body cameras in the fight and police had to call in surrounding departments for back up.

After posting videos and pictures online, police said they got a number of tips, including Bello’s own father reaching out and hearing from a number of local school resource officers.

“A lot them were identified that way, the ones that we didn’t know we were able to put their pictures out and the public was able to help us identify them or point us to people that might know them,” said Private First Class Marilisa Anania with the Milford Police Department.

Calderon-Perez, Bello, and Mitchell are all out on promises to appear.

They are back in court next month.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and hope to make four additional arrests: two adults and two juveniles, in the very near future.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.