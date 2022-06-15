Best and worst states for working dads: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new report ranked the best and worst states for working fathers.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released the report on Wednesday.

It put Connecticut as the fourth best state.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 23 indicators of working dad friendliness. The metrics include average length of a work day for men, childcare costs, and share of men in good or better health.

The metric rankings that contributed to Connecticut’s overall rank included:

5th – Male life expectancy

5th – Percentage of children younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty

1st – Unemployment rate for dads with children younger than 18

8th – Male uninsured rate

13th – Average length of work day (in hours) for males

14th – Percentage of physically active men

The top three states for working dads were Massachusetts, Minnesota and the District of Columbia.

The bottom three worst states were Mississippi, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Take a look at the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

