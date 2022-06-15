Twenty Towns
Best and worst states for working dads: Where CT ranks

WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for working fathers.
WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for working fathers.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new report ranked the best and worst states for working fathers.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released the report on Wednesday.

It put Connecticut as the fourth best state.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 23 indicators of working dad friendliness. The metrics include average length of a work day for men, childcare costs, and share of men in good or better health.

The metric rankings that contributed to Connecticut’s overall rank included:

  • 5th – Male life expectancy
  • 5th – Percentage of children younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty
  • 1st – Unemployment rate for dads with children younger than 18
  • 8th – Male uninsured rate
  • 13th – Average length of work day (in hours) for males
  • 14th – Percentage of physically active men
Source: WalletHub

The top three states for working dads were Massachusetts, Minnesota and the District of Columbia.

The bottom three worst states were Mississippi, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Take a look at the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

