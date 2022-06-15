Bird electric scooters a hit in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – There’s a new way to get around in Naugatuck.

The borough now has a batch of bird electric scooters, and they’ve quickly become a hit.

David Osborne first noticed a group of bird e-scooters Tuesday.

He downloaded the app right there and hopped on.

He’s a fan.

“If someone has to get from point a to point b, I think obviously it’ll be a little easier than walking or getting a bus,” said Osborne, of Naugatuck.

Over the phone, Mayor Pete Hess said it’s part of the strategy of transit-oriented development.

With Naugatuck being part of the Waterbury line’s expansion, more trains are coming through.

With more trains, they wanted to add another way to get around without having to worry about parking.

The best part is no cost to the borough.

To start things off, bird dispatched several dozen scooters around the borough.

More scooters could be coming to the borough if the ridership data shows more are needed.

Also part of the revitalization strategy is turning Church Street into a one way.

Anthony Thiel, who works at New Era Barbershop, also likes the scooters, but he’s worried of potential accidents with them.

Even though it’s been a while since Church Street became a one-way, there’s still a number of drivers going the wrong way.

Thiel can name off a lot of examples.

“I’d seen it. There was a box trailer, came the wrong way, there was a car coming, they had to pull over to the side. And honestly, this street is crazy,” Thiel said.

Osborne, who owns the Silence is Golden gallery in Shelton, hopes to see these scooters more around the valley.

“They’re trying to build up these towns along Route 8, it’d be nice to see it in other towns,” Osborne said.

Bird requires riders to be 18 and older and recommends wearing a helmet.

For a beginner’s guide on riding Bird scooters, click here.

For how to park Bird scooters, click here.

For safety guidelines, click here.

