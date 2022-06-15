Car, driver sought following deadly hit-and-run in Hartford

Twenty Towns
Hartford police are looking for the driver of a gray Infiniti I30 following a deadly hit-and-run on June 11.(Hartford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a driver and car following a deadly hit-and-run in Hartford.

Police said they responded to the area of Albany Avenue and Garden Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 62-year-old man, whom police described as a pedestrian, was found in the road. He suffered from life-threatening injuries at the time.

The man was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police described the vehicle involved in the incident as an early-to-mid 200s Infiniti I30. The driver fled the scene in it before officers arrived.

The crash was recorded on C4 cameras. The vehicle was also recorded on the cameras the day after the crash with visible hood and grill damage.

The vehicle involved was recorded on camera with hood and grill damage, police said.
The vehicle involved was recorded on camera with hood and grill damage, police said.(Hartford police)

The license plate was identified as reading “AZ98699.″ The vehicle also has a black hood and front bumper.

The crash remains under investigation.

