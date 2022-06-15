Twenty Towns
Cruise Night returns to Middletown

25th Annual Cruise Night in Middletown
By Erin Edwards
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – It’s cruise night in Middletown!

The Main Street Car Show is kicking off.

Cruise Night is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Hundreds of cars are lining Main Street.

This is the 25th Annual Cruise Night.

Everyone Eyewitness News spoke to is so happy to be back in person this year.

There are hot rods, muscle cars and 4x4s.

Some cars even date back to the 30s

