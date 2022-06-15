CT’s new diesel tax to be announced today

(WFSB) - State leaders will unveil Connecticut’s new diesel tax amount on Wednesday.

Experts predicted a price hike, despite the continued rise of fuel costs across the country.

The state said the current tax amount is based on driving rates from 2020 and 2021 when there was less traffic on the road from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average price for a gallon of diesel in Connecticut as of Wednesday morning was $6.17, according to AAA.

Back in 2007, Connecticut shifted from a flat tax to a rate that’s annually calculated. Now, diesel drivers pay a state tax of 40 cents a gallon. Then when a federal excise tax is factored in, it’s 64.5 cents a gallon.

Experts predicted that when the new state tax rate was unveiled on Wednesday, it would likely be at least a hike of 10 cents.

Connecticut’s tax rate is lower than many states, but its overall price is higher. One factor that leads to higher costs is that five refineries shut down during the pandemic and have yet to reopen. That led to lower capacity.

A Quinnipiac economics professor told Channel 3 that the other problem is simple geography.

“In New England, we get most of our diesel through a pipeline that takes between 12 and 18 days to ship it up from Houston, but because it’s so bad, they’re bringing it in from the Midwest where they had closer proximity to refineries and they’re trucking it into New England,” said David Cadden, Quinnipiac Department of Strategy and Entrepreneurship.

One state lawmaker said the legislature made one big mistake that continues to hurt anyone who buys diesel.

“I don’t regret putting it on this annualized scale,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora, Republican, 86th District. “What I do regret is not eliminating or suspending this tax for at least half a year, in the way we suspended this unleaded tax.”

