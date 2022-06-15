Deadly Hartford officer-involved shooting in 2020 was justified, Office of Inspector General says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An officer’s use of deadly force against a man in Hartford in Dec. 2020 was deemed reasonable and justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General.

The office released on Wednesday its report of the shooting of Shamar Ogman, which happened on Dec. 26, 2020.

The entire report is below:

Police said they were called to an area of Gilman Street in Hartford around 9 p.m.

A report at the time said a man was in the street with a gun.

Officers confronted Ogman, whom they found to be carrying both a handgun and a rifle.

They said Ogman ignored numerous commands to drop the weapons and ran from them.

Police said he took up a position behind a dumpster in the vicinity of 14-16 Gillman St.

Officers used parked cars as cover to confront Ogman and urge him to drop the guns. They reported telling him 44 times to drop them.

However, they said he raised his rifle and pointed it in the direction of police.

That’s when police said Officer Ashley Martinez fired one shot.

Police said Ogman was fatally wounded by the shot.

“Officer Martinez used deadly force to defend other officers from what she reasonably believed to be imminent use of deadly force against them,” said Robert J. Devlin Jr., inspector general, in the report. “Accordingly, I find such use of force to be objectively reasonable and justified.”

