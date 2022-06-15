Federal Reserve raises interest rates

(WFSB) - Today the Federal Reserve is raising the interest rate to curb inflation.

The spike of three quarters of a point is the highest hike since 1994.

This is something that had to be done, because inflation is at an all-time high.

Stock prices jumped this afternoon in response to that announcement.

This comes at a cost, more expensive loans. Inflation is hurting just about everyone.

People like Sydney Ratte, looking to a buy a car or house, say it’s too expensive right now.

“There’s no escaping, it almost doesn’t matter what you do, we are all trapped in this bubble, what should we do,” said Ratte.

To curb inflation, the feds are raising interest rates.

Basically, it makes it more expensive to borrow

Money and slows down the demand for goods, taking cash out of the economy.

Means car loans will be higher along with mortgage rates and student loans.

Finance Professor Eric McCalley from Quinnipiac University says raising rates will help.

“I think it will help inflation a little bit, but I don’t think we will get all the way because there are other factors biggest factor is food, and energy, oil prices basically,” said McCalley.

Everything we are buying these days is costing more and gas prices are the highest they’ve been ever. Some are cutting back, fewer vacations, Tom Stokes says he bought a car two years ago, he says that same car with the new interest rate is a lot.

“That same car now if I want to lease is about 300 bucks a month more or so. It’s crazy,” said Stokes. “I don’t know if it’s all due to inflation but that’s a lot more, that’s another car almost.”

People like Tom Stokes say they are cutting back, but people have to buy food and gas.

Economists say higher prices may go down somewhat but they may remain higher for a while.

