Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

It’s National Lobster Day!

National Lobster Day
By Kevin Hogan and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - In honor of National Lobster Day, Channel 3 visited Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock in New London.

Here, lobster comes in many forms, from lobster grilled cheese to lobster salad.

Channel 3 asked customers what they would be ordering to celebrate Lobster Day.

“It’s going to be a large, hot, lobster roll with lots of butter,” said Maritza O’Connell of New London.

“I love lobster rolls, I like it hot, I like it cold with butter on it. Drenched in butter,” said David Main of Old Lyme.

“I still got Lobster bisque. It’s my favorite soup,” said Jeff Patton of New York.

On a glorious day like today, the hot lobster roll rules.

“On a regular day in the summer we’re looking at maybe about 150 pounds of lobster meat, maybe a little more on a holiday weekend,” said Tom Eshenfelder of Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock.

If you missed national lobster day, try it again tomorrow because lobster is good anytime. If you would like to know more about Captain Scott’s lobster Dock, Click Here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File
Hartford police investigating suspicious death
Supply chain issues cause tampon shortage
Supply chain issues create a tampon shortage
Naugatuck rolls out electric scooters
Bird electric scooters a hit in Naugatuck
Federal reserve increases interest rate
VIDEO: Federal reserve increases interest rate