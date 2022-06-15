It’s National Lobster Day!

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - In honor of National Lobster Day, Channel 3 visited Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock in New London.

Here, lobster comes in many forms, from lobster grilled cheese to lobster salad.

Channel 3 asked customers what they would be ordering to celebrate Lobster Day.

“It’s going to be a large, hot, lobster roll with lots of butter,” said Maritza O’Connell of New London.

“I love lobster rolls, I like it hot, I like it cold with butter on it. Drenched in butter,” said David Main of Old Lyme.

“I still got Lobster bisque. It’s my favorite soup,” said Jeff Patton of New York.

On a glorious day like today, the hot lobster roll rules.

“On a regular day in the summer we’re looking at maybe about 150 pounds of lobster meat, maybe a little more on a holiday weekend,” said Tom Eshenfelder of Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock.

If you missed national lobster day, try it again tomorrow because lobster is good anytime. If you would like to know more about Captain Scott’s lobster Dock, Click Here.

