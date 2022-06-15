Twenty Towns
Man arrested after trying to break into Meriden home with ax

Joseph Coimbre.
Joseph Coimbre.(Meriden Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after trying to break into a Meriden home while wielding an ax.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday at the Meetinghouse Village.

Officers responded for the report of a male trying to break into a neighbor’s home with an ax.

After police arrived, they heard the man yelling in one of the units.

The man, identified as Joseph Coimbre, exited the home and complied with police before being handcuffed.

According to witnesses, the man said he was going to slit a neighbor’s throat.

Another witness told police the man was picking up boulders and throwing them onto the ground.

“The witness stated that he saw Coimbre damage a truck and several other items,” Meriden police said.

Coimbre, 28, was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief first-degree, breach of peace second-degree, and threatening second-degree.

He has a $7,500 bond.

