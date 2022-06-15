Twenty Towns
Meriden to serve up thousands of free lunches to children in the community this summer

Meriden serving up free meals this summer for students
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - As the academic year inched toward an end, Meriden Public Schools geared up to serve thousands of free lunches to children in the community.

Its summer meal program returned at six locations.

“I get to fill their bellies and I get to get lots of hugs,” said Jennifer Koss, Meriden Food and Nutrition Services.

At John Barry School in Meriden, food is serious business.

“Making sure that students have nutritious meals is very important to making sure that their brains are ready for learning,” said Kimberly Goldbach, principal, John Barry School.

The staff behind the wholesome meals said it has a good time putting them together.

“We get on the level of the kids, and we fool around and we have fun and we get the work done and we make sure that everybody gets what they’re supposed to have,” Koss said.

That means even during months when school is not in session.

Thanks to Meriden’s free summer lunch program, the group expected to serve around 106,000 meals. With most families watching every penny, they said the relief is most welcome.

“In this economy with the cost of food and the cost of gas we’re hoping people will come out and take advantage of that and eat some nutritious food,” said Susan Maffe, director of Food and Nutrition Services, Meriden Public Schools.

Although the focus is “food for thought,” it’s also “food for hearts.”

“Sometimes we fill more than bellies, you know,” Koss said. “They just want to talk to us, and we love them!”

Participants do not need to live in Meriden to take advantage of the program.

These school-based Summer Meal Program locations open on June 20:

  • John Barry Elementary - 12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Israel Putnam Elementary - 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
  • Lincoln Middle School - 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
  • Maloney High School - 1:00 p.m.- 1:45 p.m.

These park-based locations open on June 27:

  • The Meriden Green - 12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • City Park - 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Information about the state’s Summer Food Service Program can be found here.

