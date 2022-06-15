Twenty Towns
Motorcyclist killed in East Lyme crash

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in East Lyme Tuesday night.

Police said they received a 911 call that reported a downed motorcyclist in the area of Boston Post Road and Church Lane around 10:45 p.m.

The rider was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Lemay of Groton.

The East Lyme Police Department, Flanders Fire Department, East Lyme Ambulance, and Lawrence & Memorial paramedics responded to the scene.

Lemay was transported to the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that Lemay was traveling eastbound on Boston Post Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, with no apparent involvement with other vehicles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Lyme Police Department and its accident reconstruction team.

