New DMV office set to open in Putnam

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A new Department of Motor Vehicles customer service office is set to open in Putnam.

Wednesday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont, DMV commissioner Sibongile Magubane, and deputy commissioner Tony Guerrera will host a ceremony to announce its opening.

The office replaces a previous location in the town, which closed in 2020.

Lamont said the location is conveniently located off Interstate 395 and will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Like all DMV locations statewide, it will be open by appointment only.

It offers the same services as the previous location, including driver’s license and non-driver ID card renewals and duplicates, vehicle registrations, and parking permits for individuals with disabilities.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.