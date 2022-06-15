Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

New park opens in Waterbury, honors former leaders

New playground opens in Waterbury
By Dennis Valera
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury community is commemorating two of its former leaders with its newest park.

Police Lieutenant Vincent Riddick and Lisa Stokes Velez were honored on Tuesday with a new park.

The park, located in the Brooklyn neighborhood, has been in the works for more than a decade.

The new park has a three-hoop basketball court, a slide, and a playground area.

Lieutenant Riddick and Velez both died from cancer.

“Lisa, I know you’re listening. You did it. You did it. Mission complete, you did it,” says Velez’s brother Michael Stokes.

The park is a former brownfield site, showcasing the city’s commitment to getting al brownfields like the Anamet site cleaned up and developed for residents.

“This is the second park that has been turned from a brownfield,” says Mayor Neil O’Leary.

There is more on the way for the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The city is closing in on getting the former St. Joseph’s school and turning it into a much-needed rec center for the area.

Damarys Angueira, a Waterbury resident, says she wants more for her neighborhood.

“When they start, when they told me they were going to make a park, I said oh god, we need it. We need it in this neighborhood because the kids go nowhere, says Angueira.

The park was built with multiple grants and funding resources, officials say. The biggest grant came from a federal community development block grant, clocking in at $1.2 million.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Haven Police Generic
Serious injuries reported after car crashes into Scarpellino’s Restaurant in New Haven
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said Wednesday will be pleasant.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Sunshine Sticks Around Through Much Of Tomorrow But Showers and Storms Are Possible Friday...
New playground opens in Waterbury
VIDEO: New playground opens in Waterbury
Here are ways to save during the process of buying a home.
3 WAYS TO SAVE: Tips on saving when buying a home