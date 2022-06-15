New park opens in Waterbury, honors former leaders

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury community is commemorating two of its former leaders with its newest park.

Police Lieutenant Vincent Riddick and Lisa Stokes Velez were honored on Tuesday with a new park.

The park, located in the Brooklyn neighborhood, has been in the works for more than a decade.

The new park has a three-hoop basketball court, a slide, and a playground area.

Lieutenant Riddick and Velez both died from cancer.

“Lisa, I know you’re listening. You did it. You did it. Mission complete, you did it,” says Velez’s brother Michael Stokes.

The park is a former brownfield site, showcasing the city’s commitment to getting al brownfields like the Anamet site cleaned up and developed for residents.

“This is the second park that has been turned from a brownfield,” says Mayor Neil O’Leary.

There is more on the way for the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The city is closing in on getting the former St. Joseph’s school and turning it into a much-needed rec center for the area.

Damarys Angueira, a Waterbury resident, says she wants more for her neighborhood.

“When they start, when they told me they were going to make a park, I said oh god, we need it. We need it in this neighborhood because the kids go nowhere, says Angueira.

The park was built with multiple grants and funding resources, officials say. The biggest grant came from a federal community development block grant, clocking in at $1.2 million.

