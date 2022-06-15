Overturned tractor trailer spills squash, zucchini in front of Manchester Walmart

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver overturned the vehicle and spilled produce near the entrance to a Walmart in Manchester.

Police said they responded to Buckland Hills Drive late Tuesday night.

The tractor-trailer, which carried produce and was registered to Northern Valley Farms, Inc. out of Granby, CT, had been heading east when the driver tried to negotiate a curve near the entrance to 345 Buckland Hills Dr.

Police said the driver reported that he lost control of the vehicle as it began to tilt. When he attempted to correct its path, the tractor-trailer struck a curb, overturned, and came to rest on its passenger side. No other vehicles were involved.

The trailer was heavily damaged and some of the produce spilled into the roadway. Police said the load consisted of squash and zucchini, and the total loss was estimated to be $10,000 to $12,000 worth of product.

A tractor trailer rollover in front of a Walmart in Manchester left $10,000 to $12,000 worth of squash and zucchini on the pavement. (WFSB)

The driver was initially trapped in the cab of the truck and sustained minor injuries. The driver was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified and responded due to a fuel leak from the involved vehicle. The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection also responded based on the involvement of a commercial motor vehicle that carried food products.

Buckland Hills Drive was closed to facilitate the removal of the tractor-trailer and the cleanup of fuel and produce.

It reopened on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.