Police searching for suspect who robbed bank in Plainville
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Plainville police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank last month.
Police said the People’s United Bank on East Street was robbed on May 26 around 4 p.m.
The suspect displayed a gun during the robbery.
“Nobody was injured and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Plainville police said.
Police describe the suspect as a white male between the ages of 18 and 25, about 5′10″ tall, and a slim build.
During the robbery he was wearing baggy clothing, a UCLA Bruins cap, and a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Plainville police at 860-747-1616.
