Police searching for suspect who robbed bank in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Plainville police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank last month.

Police said the People’s United Bank on East Street was robbed on May 26 around 4 p.m.

The suspect displayed a gun during the robbery.

“Nobody was injured and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Plainville police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between the ages of 18 and 25, about 5′10″ tall, and a slim build.

During the robbery he was wearing baggy clothing, a UCLA Bruins cap, and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plainville police at 860-747-1616.

