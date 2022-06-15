Twenty Towns
Police: Sewer line break closes area of Norwalk

Photo depicting a water main break
Photo depicting a water main break(MGN Online)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Part of Strawberry Hill Avenue in Norwalk is closed Wednesday afternoon after a sewer line break.

Police said the area is closed between King Street and County Street.

Norwalk police are asking motorists to avoid the area because of events at Norwalk High School causing more traffic than usual.

Those attending the Norwalk Middle School graduation at Norwalk High School are asked to park at Naramake Elementary School and walk to Norwalk High School, police said.

