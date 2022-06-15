Police: Sewer line break closes area of Norwalk

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Part of Strawberry Hill Avenue in Norwalk is closed Wednesday afternoon after a sewer line break.

Police said the area is closed between King Street and County Street.

Norwalk police are asking motorists to avoid the area because of events at Norwalk High School causing more traffic than usual.

Those attending the Norwalk Middle School graduation at Norwalk High School are asked to park at Naramake Elementary School and walk to Norwalk High School, police said.

