Region 18 considering armed security guards for next school year

LYME, CT (WFSB) - As school districts wrap up the year, one district on the shoreline could begin next year with armed security.

Lyme-Old Lyme’s Board of Education meets Wednesday night.

On the agenda is the issue of arming its security staff, to supplement other security measures that are already in place.

Lyme-Old Lyme already has security at each school, but they are not armed.

While the security personnel are retired trained police officers, they do not carry firearms.

The recent mass shootings at the school in Uvalde, Texas and outside a Buffalo market brought the issue to the forefront, of adding trained, armed security officers to each of the three campuses.

School Superintendent Ian Neviaser said this measure will add another layer of safety.

“This is only one part of a much larger approach to safety and security. Obviously mental health is a key component to addressing some of these things. This again is just one part of that whole process,” said Nevasier.

