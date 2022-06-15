Serious injuries reported after car crashes into Scarpellino’s Restaurant in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries are reported after a car crashed into Scarpellino’s Restaurant in New Haven Tuesday evening.

Rick Fontana with the Office of Emergency Management said a vehicle crashed into the building on Forbes Avenue.

Officials said the operator of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

Fontana said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was involved in another crash in East Haven.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding.

