Serious injuries reported after car crashes into Scarpellino’s Restaurant in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries are reported after a car crashed into Scarpellino’s Restaurant in New Haven Tuesday evening.

Rick Fontana with the Office of Emergency Management said a vehicle crashed into the building on Forbes Avenue.

Officials said the operator of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

Fontana said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was involved in another crash in East Haven.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

