Serious injuries reported after car crashes into Scarpellino’s Restaurant in New Haven
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries are reported after a car crashed into Scarpellino’s Restaurant in New Haven Tuesday evening.
Rick Fontana with the Office of Emergency Management said a vehicle crashed into the building on Forbes Avenue.
Officials said the operator of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.
Nobody else was injured.
Fontana said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was involved in another crash in East Haven.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.