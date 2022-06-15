Company teams up with DPH for free COVID vaccine clinics

(WFSB) - As summer events approach, the Simon Konover Company has teamed up with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Hospital to coordinate several free vaccination clinics across CT.

After the success of the collaborations first clinic back in April, they have secured several more locations that are easily accessible and with ample parking.

“When the Connecticut Department of Public Health first reached out to us to do a clinic in April, we were very excited to help the vaccination effort of the State by providing an open retail space at Marcus Plaza in Norwich to hold the clinic,” said Beth Judd, president of Konover Commercial Corporation.

Griffin Health will send out their Mobile Vaccination Team to the various locations and will provide the vaccinations free of charge to everyone five years and older.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is required.

The team asks for a photo ID and insurance information although it is not necessary and no one will be turned away for lack of insurance or ID.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccination or booster. The upcoming schedule of Konover/DPH COVID-19 vaccine clinics include:

Bridgeport:

Thursday, June 16 and Thursday, June 30

Noon – 5 pm

Harrison Apartments

651 State Street

Connecticut DPH

Groton:

Wednesday, June 15

11 am – 5 pm

Lighthouse Square

441 Longhill Road

Hamden:

Sunday, June 19 and Sunday, June 26

11 am – 5 pm

20 School Street (parking lot)

Hartford:

Saturday, June 25, Saturday, July 23, and Saturday, Aug. 27

11 am – 3 pm

40 Asylum Street, (parking lot)

Saturday, July 16

Noon – 4 pm

86 Buckingham Street (parking lot)

Norwich:

Wednesday, June 22 and Saturday, July 30

Noon – 5 pm

Marcus Plaza

624 West Main Street

Saturday, Aug. 27

11 am – 4 pm

Marcus Plaza

624 West Main Street

For more information on upcoming clinics, visit www.simonkonover.com or www.ct.gov/covidvaccine

