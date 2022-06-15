State pro-life organizations plan to issue statement, say they’ve been victims of violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Pro-life organizations around the country said they’ve been the targets of violent and disruptive actions.

The CT Pregnancy Care Coalition, CT Catholic Conference, and Family Institute of CT planned to issue a joint statement at 1 p.m. in Hartford.

They said that since the leaking of the draft U.S. Supreme Court decision concerning Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, pro-life organizations, such as churches, pregnancy care centers and other pro-life advocacy groups have become the victims of violent and disruptive actions across our nation.

They claimed the actions have been promoted by national organizations that favor Roe v. Wade. They said violent and disruptive actions were encouraged against various organizations due their pro-life views and opposition to Roe v Wade.

Leaders of the pro-life organizations in the state said they will address their concerns for the safety of their clients, staff and facilities should the Supreme Court decision repeal Roe v Wade.

