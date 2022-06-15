Supply chain issues create a tampon shortage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Supply chain issues continue to plague residents, stores, and the economy. There is a new shortage that soon could have an impact on women in the United States who currently are menstruating.

Due to growing supply chain issues and delays, it may soon become difficult to find tampons on the shelves.

“I think it’s very inconvenient that now we don’t have an option. I now there is also baby formula shortage so I just feel like women are being under attack right now in their choices,” said Rachel Olaechea of Cromwell.

“If a young lady or whatnot has to go get these tampons and they are not on the shelves then they might have to resort to an alternative like the poise pads or something like that,” added Joseph Kaspar of Middletown.

Joseph Kaspar, a husband and father, says he learned about the tampon shortage from a coworker. He believes this is another issue caused by the ongoing rise of inflation and supply chain issues.

“Increase supply. Maybe somehow lower the diesel fuel because the gasoline skyrocketing and diesel skyrocketing, everything in our stores is going up. It comes down to our local politicians or presidential politicians to do something,” says Kaspar.

According to Bloomberg News and CNN Nielseniq, menstrual products aren’t just scarce they’re more expensive too with the average price for menstrual pads up 8.3% and 9.8% for tampons in the past year.

Dr. Irina Magidina, OBGYN for Trinity Health of New England, says she has noticed a tampon shortage and says there are alternatives.

“There are now pads that are meant to be washed and reused so that it is a more environmentally friendly product. There are also menstrual cups and disks that are becoming increasingly popular,” Dr. Irina Magidina says.

Dr. Magidina also warns that if tampons become scarce it could present health concerns if women try to use them longer than intended.

“This is a very real concern because if woman start to use tampons longer than they should be used. For example, if a tampon is worn longer than 8 hours at a time, or even if a higher absorbency is worn when not needed, then women run the risk of toxic shock syndrome which is a complication that could be potentially fatal,” Dr. Irina Magidina says

