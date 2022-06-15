Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

State police investigate reports of wrong-way driver on Route 25

Credit: Matthew Podolsky of Fairfield, CT
Credit: Matthew Podolsky of Fairfield, CT(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 25 north in Trumbull is closed following two-vehicle accident.

Officials with state police say they received reports that a wrong-way driver collided with a FedEx truck.

Police say serious injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

The accident reconstruction unit, and the Department of Transportation (DOT) are on scene investigating.

According to the DOT, the crash shut down the highway between Exits 9 and Route 111.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the highway is shut down.

According to the DOT, the crash was reported at 12:00 pm.

Stay with Channel 3 for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
Crash closes I-395 northbound in Plainfield
A traffic alert has been issued.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 in Bridgeport CLOSED following crash, tractor trailer fire
Crews responded to a rollover crash on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury.
Rollover crash closes road in Simsbury
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Crash closes I-91 southbound exit ramp in Cromwell