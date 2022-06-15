State police investigate reports of wrong-way driver on Route 25

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 25 north in Trumbull is closed following two-vehicle accident.

Officials with state police say they received reports that a wrong-way driver collided with a FedEx truck.

Police say serious injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

The accident reconstruction unit, and the Department of Transportation (DOT) are on scene investigating.

According to the DOT, the crash shut down the highway between Exits 9 and Route 111.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the highway is shut down.

According to the DOT, the crash was reported at 12:00 pm.

