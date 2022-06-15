Waterbury PD: One person dies after sustaining injuries in motorcycle crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say one person died following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the intersection of South Main Street and Market Square at 5:35 pm.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle on the ground with the operator standing next to it.

Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Nygil Craig.

According to Craig, he dropped his motorcycle trying to avoid another vehicle who cut him off.

The driver of the other vehicle was not on scene when police arrived.

Police say Craig was alert and conscious, but sustained road rash on his arms, legs, and back. He was transported to Saint Mary’s hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Waterbury Police are investigating this accident and ask anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) at (203) 346-3975.

