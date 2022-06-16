Twenty Towns
2 dead in East Hartford shooting

By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a double homicide early Thursday morning.

According to police, 2 men were shot in the area of 87 Graham street early Thursday.

Both men were transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The ages and ID’s of the men were not immediately available.

Police said they have at least 2 people of interest and are continuing to investigate

A section of Graham Road remains closed due to the investigation.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

