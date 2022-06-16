Basketball legend Sue Bird announces retirement

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A former University of Connecticut star and current WNBA legend announced that this season will be her last as a player.

Sue Bird, who currently plays for the Seattle Storm, made her retirement announcement on social media on Thursday.

She scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first ☺️ #TheFinalYear @seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/Uo2YqCCKUD — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) June 16, 2022

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird said. “I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first.”

Bird turns 42 in October.

She is a four time WNBA champion, a 12 time WNBA all-star, an AP College Basketball Player of the Year, a two time NCAA champion, and time Olympic gold medalist.

