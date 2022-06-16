Bristol police seek help in finding missing woman

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Bristol police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing Thursday.

Police said Debra Therrien, 61, is missing from Chapel Street.

“The circumstances are considered unusual at this time,” Bristol police said.

Therrien is white, has short blonde hair, is about 5′ tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has hazel eyes and fair skin, police said.

Police said her family last had contact with her around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

She did not show up for work Thursday.

“Her vehicle and personal possessions were located at her house,” Bristol police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

