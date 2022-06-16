Changes made to CT paid leave program after claims were not processed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut’s paid leave program helps people take time off for family health needs.

It is a relatively new program. Benefits started going out this year and there have been some snags in the roll out.

“I have not received the full amount of money since I have been out since February 7th,” said Candy Winzler, a Connecticut worker.

This was last month and Candy Winzler’s claim has now been fully paid, but others have had similar issues of their claims being approved but still waiting for money.

Andrea Barton Reeves, who runs the program, says the omicron outbreak overloaded the system.

“The number of claims we received were almost twice as many as we anticipated at the highest level in one month,” Andrea said.

In one month, they had 10 thousand claims. She says some claims were also not complete, and some who applied were not clear with what exactly was covered.

To fix the problems, they’ve hired more staff and implemented more training to improve communication.

There is now a YouTube video on the paid leave program to explain what’s covered and how to apply.

To date, more than 44,000 claims have been received and the program has paid out $86,000,000 in benefits.

CT law requires companies to either have their own paid leave benefits or join the state’s program.

“It’s a new program, every state we have spoken to that had paid leave they have all run into some significant issues. Every single one,” Andrea said.

The state bonding commission recently gave the program 3.8 million to help resolve Issues and hopefully make things run smoothly.

