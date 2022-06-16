CSP, Portland Police bust drug operation

PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police (CSP) and the Portland Police executed a drug bust on Airline Ave, at a motorcycle club hangout.

According to CSP, the bust was weeks in the making, and a quality of life operation.

Officers found marijuana and mushrooms. Two firearms were also found, but police are unsure if they are legal or illegal at this time.

The bust was within 100 yards of athletic baseball fields,

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.