‘Cyber Yankee’ program prepares military, utility companies for cyber-attacks

(WFSB) - As much as technology makes life easier for us, it also has opened some of our most critical infrastructure to cyber-attacks.

When that happens, the military needs to know how to work with companies to get rid of the threat, and keep our communities running.

That is the focus of a two week intense training hosted by the Connecticut National Guard, where military teams and utility companies work together against a hypothetical cyber-attack, so they’ll be prepared when faced with the real thing.

The United States military already has a lot of practice in the air, and on the ground.

Thursday’s training at Camp Nett, called Cyber Yankee, was all about fending off attacks by a cyber enemy.

An enemy from outside the United States attempting to hack an electrical network and pretty much take it offline.

“Cyber Yankee is a regional exercise that evaluates military cyber teams in responding to a cyber incident,” said Karmin Ng, Deputy Exercise Director of Cyber Yankee.

“Ransomware attacks, phishing, infiltration are all part of the exercise,” Ng said. “The more realistic we can make the exercise, the better prepared, not only in the military participants but the utility employees will be ready for a realistic cyber threat.”

“I basically just try to just get a team organized, so all the reports come to into me,” said Alex Taylor with the Air Force. “This is actually my first time being in this role, so at first it was overwhelming.”

“You can have as much technical layers in place but if you don’t know how to respond to an incident, you won’t be able to eradicate that threat.”

“We’re used to fighting in the open, physical land. Whereas the fight that we’re moving towards is this cyber and information fight. So us knowing how to fight both of those will help us be successful.”

“So it’s different from boots on the ground?” Channel 3 asked.

“Absolutely.”

“I think that every part of our way of life is tied to technology and that technology is susceptible to cyber-attacks. Every entity is a target,” said Ng.

