High school graduate in Wallingford receives emotional surprise

Yahya Kardad, who moved from Morocco to Wallingford in 2018 hadn't seen his father in several...
Yahya Kardad, who moved from Morocco to Wallingford in 2018 hadn't seen his father in several years, until graduation rehearsal on June 15.(Miss Gianna Gurga / YouTube)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A senior in Wallingford received a big surprise during his high school graduation rehearsal.

Yahya Kardad was called up to the stage during the event at Lyman Hall High School on Wednesday.

According to those who know Kardad, he moved to Wallingford from Morocco in 2018. He hadn’t seen his father in several years.

That was, until Wednesday.

Miss Gianna Gurga posted the video to social media.

“People sacrifice a lot to get where they are,” said Lyman Hall principal Joseph Caruso. “This has honestly got to be one of the best moments I’ve been a part of, of any graduation or graduation rehearsal, so I want a couple of folks to come walking up. Yahya, take a walk down the stage.”

Lyman Hall French teacher Karima El-Hamraoui helped coordinate the surprise arrival of Kardad’s father at that moment.

Father and son embraced in an emotion reunion.

“I’m emotional. I don’t get emotional,” Caruso said. “You guys got to realize the sacrifice your parents put in for you.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

