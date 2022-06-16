Lake Compounce participates in the world’s largest roller coaster ride

Twenty Towns
Lake Compounce takes part in the world's largest roller coaster ride
By Connor Lewis and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Amusement parks around the country participated in the world’s largest roller coaster ride.

Lake Compounce was one of twenty-two parks that joined in on the fun this afternoon.

At 2 p.m. today amusement parks across the country coordinated the ride.

Lake Compounce contributed 24 riders this afternoon on their nationally recognized Boulder Dash Wooden Rollercoaster.

The American Coaster Enthusiasts held the nationwide event for the first time and expect the grand total of riders to be about 400 people. The 24 riders in Bristol consisted of American Coaster Enthusiasts and guests. The park was busy today and there was a long line for Boulder Dash.

Anthony Harle said, “The line was maybe 5 minutes at the most so pretty quick. I’ve waited in longer line and then you get on the ride the first drop is little part up to the big drop and from there it’s a thrill ride.”

