Man accused of crashing into home porch in Norwich, then fleeing on foot

D'Andre Dulin
D'Andre Dulin(Norwich police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man who police said crashed into a home’s porch in Norwich and fled faces charges.

Norwich police said they arrested 38-year-old D’Andre Dulin after they tracked him into nearby woods.

The crash happened at 295 Boswell Ave. shortly after 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators determined that Dulin was traveling south on Boswell Avenue when he swerved off the roadway and struck the front of the porch of the single-family home.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, several 911 calls reported the collision. One caller said the driver fled on foot.

Officers said they established a perimeter around the neighborhood. A state police K9 team helped track down the suspect.

Dulin was found near a wood line, not far from the crash scene.

He was arrested and charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. He was given an arraignment date of June 28.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

