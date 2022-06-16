Man accused of running across I-84, stealing construction worker’s vehicle, ramming cruisers

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man ran across Interstate 84 in Middlebury on Thursday, stole a construction vehicle, then rammed two state police cruisers, according to troopers.

Robert Brown, 31, was identified as the suspect.

An extended left lane closure was anticipated in the area of I-84 east at Exit 16 and the South Street overpass.

Connecticut State Police shared details about the incident.

They said their preliminary information indicated that just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, troopers from Troop A were sent to the area of I-84 eastbound exit 13 for a report of a civilian vehicle being actively stolen.

It was reported that a passenger jumped out of another vehicle that was traveling on I-84 westbound and ran across the highway to the eastbound side.

The suspect, later identified as Brown, then stole a construction worker’s personal truck, continued eastbound and intentionally rammed two occupied state police cruisers in the median, troopers said.

A foot pursuit ensued for approximately 300 yards.

State police said Brown actively resisted troopers’ efforts to take him into custody as well as the efforts of off duty troopers and two civilian motorists who had stopped to help.

A Taser was used and Brown was taken into custody by troopers.

Two troopers were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. The civilians who stopped to help were not hurt.

Brown was transported to a separate area hospital for minor injuries, state police said.

The original driver for Brown was located and stopped; however, troopers said the individual was not arrested and was released from the scene.

State police’s Western District Major Crime and Collision Analysis Reconstruction squads responded to assist with the investigation.

They called the investigation active and ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Troop A in Southbury at 203-267-2200.

