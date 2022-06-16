Officer involved in crash in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An officer was involved in a crash in South Windsor on Thursday morning.

According to South Windsor police, the officer’s cruiser was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

They said it happened in the area of 520 to 530 Ellington Rd. early in the morning.

A utility pole was struck.

The officer was transported to an area hospital as a precaution because the cruiser’s airbag was deployed.

Police said that before the crash, the officer was not involved in a call and there was no pursuit.

Ellington Road was partially closed in the area, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

