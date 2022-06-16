Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Officer involved in crash in South Windsor

South Windsor police (file)
South Windsor police (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An officer was involved in a crash in South Windsor on Thursday morning.

According to South Windsor police, the officer’s cruiser was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

They said it happened in the area of 520 to 530 Ellington Rd. early in the morning.

A utility pole was struck.

The officer was transported to an area hospital as a precaution because the cruiser’s airbag was deployed.

Police said that before the crash, the officer was not involved in a call and there was no pursuit.

Ellington Road was partially closed in the area, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Haven Police Generic
Several people shot in two New Haven shootings
East Hartford homicide - WFSB
Two dead in East Hartford shooting, persons of interest sought
Portland drug bust - WFSB
Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests at motorcycle club in Portland
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Lyme-Old Lyme armed guards vote - WFSB
Region 18 votes for armed security guards starting next school year