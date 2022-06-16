Twenty Towns
Several people shot in two New Haven shootings

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two shootings, one of them deadly, are under investigation by New Haven police.

One happened late Wednesday night in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Police said three people were shot near the intersection of Ferry and Chatham streets.

Three miles away in the Newhallville neighborhood, a person was shot near Starr Street and Winchester Avenue.

Police said the person in that case was rushed to a hospital, but pronounced dead from the injuries.

There’s no word on suspects in either of the cases.

Police have also not said if the shootings are connected.

