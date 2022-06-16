Small Business Spotlight: All Love Candles

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - We continue to highlight small businesses every week, because they need your support!

This week, Channel 3 heads to All Love Candles in Manchester.

It’s all love for Ajia Loomis who opened the candle bar just a few months ago.

“I was actually let go from my corporate job at the height of the pandemic so I started a little candle business which ended up getting bigger than I thought it would get and I always wanted to open a bar or a restaurant because I love people and I love entertaining and so I thought put the candle idea together with the bar feel, come in and make a candle, it’s BYOB. So it was kind of like a couple of different dreams rolled into one,” said Loomis.

You make an appointment, sit down at the bar, and let your creativity take over.

“You get a vessel, you can pick your oils, and I give you the wax and you do it on your own and you can decorate it with whatever you want, there’s dried flowers, sparkles, and gems and just customize it to be your own,” Loomis said.

She makes candles for other businesses, like Birdhouse Coffee, and she’ll also make custom candles for weddings and showers.

At All Love Candles in Manchester, she wants you to have the experience of making your own.

“Birthday parties, employee appreciation events, people come in with dates, dates will bring in their significant others to surprise them, that’s actually my favorite group that comes in because they walk in and they’re not expecting to come in to make a candle so it’s really sweet,” said Loomis.

It was really important to Loomis to find quality ingredients.

“I really became passionate with making a clean burning so every candle that I offer or that you come in and make is clean burning soy wax, it’s clean burning oils and cotton wicks,” Loomis said.

It’s something she says she and her daughters are passionate about at home as well.

“I have two daughters and we are always throwing birthday parties and Halloween parties, and we love to have people over, and you know, I’d make little favors and just have people come over and have a good time, I love all people and that’s part of why my business name is all love. All represents my initials. And love is the love for people and community,” said Loomis.

