COVID vaccines for children under 5 authorized by the FDA

(WFSB) - Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized by the FDA to be administered in children from 6 months to 4-years-old.

Those getting Moderna would get two doses.

For Pfizer, it’s three doses.

Dr Jody Terranova said it’s an exciting day.

“The older kids have been able to have some protection for some time now, but some families are still not doing everything they want to because they don’t have their youngest ones protected,” said Terranova, President-Elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics CT Chapter.

To parents concerned with efficacy and safety, Terranova said the data shows it may not be as strong against omicron in these kids.

But it still prevents hospitalizations and deaths.

During the height of the omicron surge, Terranova said we saw a five-fold increase in hospitalizations in this age group.

“They really were impacted, much more than we even saw with delta last summer and fall. We aren’t sure what’s coming next, and we do know we have something that could provide protection so let’s get that on board now,” Terranova said.

Children who are 6 months old are typically finishing their infant vaccinations, according to Terranova.

She said adding a COVID vaccination shouldn’t be a problem.

“We anticipate it will be fine to be able to give it with the other vaccines just like it is with the older kids. but, we’ll find out what the recommendations are tomorrow,” said Terranova.

Terranova said tomorrow, because that’s when a CDC committee is meeting to decide whether or not to recommend vaccines for young children.

If the CDC gives the thumbs up, we could see rollout as soon as Monday.

Consult with your child’s doctor before trying to get them the shot.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.