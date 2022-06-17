DEEP’s deadline to apply to become a lifeguard is rapidly approaching

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s still time to apply to be a lifeguard with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection this summer, but applicants only have until Monday.

DEEP said starting pay for lifeguards was recently increased to $19 per hour, up from $16. with a salary range of $19 to $21 per hour.

It said positions remain available at several of our state designated swimming areas, particularly at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Indian Well State Park in Shelton, and Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.

“Lifeguards provide an incredibly important service to those who visit State Parks,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner, DEEP. “DEEP has worked hard to provide a salary that is more reflective of the service lifeguards provide to our state. We encourage anyone out there who’s still looking for a great summer job to apply right now for a chance to join our amazing team.”

Lifeguard positions are still available at several inland and shoreline swimming areas, including:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

In addition to the increased starting salary, DEEP said it is providing all training required to work as a lifeguard at the State Park beaches and training time is paid. DEEP will be holding a pre-requisite swim test for applicants on June 21. Applicants must apply before the test on June 20.

The basic duties of a lifeguard include: To monitor activities in swimming areas preventing accidents and providing assistance to swimmers at state park beaches; to caution swimmers regarding unsafe areas; to maintain order in swimming areas; to rescue swimmers in danger of drowning and administer first aid and/or CPR as required; to participate in physical and rescue skills training; to perform general maintenance tasks and other related duties as required.

Lifeguards must be strong swimmers.

Hours of work are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5 days per week, for a total of 40 hours. Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory. Minimum age of 16 for lifeguards, 18 for lifeguard supervisors.

The final deadline to apply is June 20. To apply, head here: Lifeguard Program (ct.gov) For more information, email DEEP.Lifeguards@ct.gov

