Family Friday: Events for Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend

By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFSB) - This final weekend of spring is dedicated to dads and important celebrations.

Dads, Donuts & Trucks

  • Sunday, June 19th
  • The Farm Truck at Hein Farm, Farmington
  • 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Donuts & coffee from Dude’s Donut Truck
  • Live music, antique truck show, fishing

Summer Fest

  • Saturday, June 18th
  • Lyman Allyn Art Museum
  • 11:00am – 4:00pm
  • Rain or shine
  • FREE admission & parking
  • Live entertainment, family activities, art projects, food trucks & more

West Hartford CommUnity Juneteenth Celebration

  • Sunday, June 19th
  • Blue Back Square
  • 12:00pm
  • Wendell Edwards – Master of Ceremonies
  • Free parking on the upper levels of the Blue Back Square Parking Garages (First come first serve)

