Family Friday: Events for Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFSB) - This final weekend of spring is dedicated to dads and important celebrations.
- Sunday, June 19th
- The Farm Truck at Hein Farm, Farmington
- 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Donuts & coffee from Dude’s Donut Truck
- Live music, antique truck show, fishing
- Saturday, June 18th
- Lyman Allyn Art Museum
- 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Rain or shine
- FREE admission & parking
- Live entertainment, family activities, art projects, food trucks & more
West Hartford CommUnity Juneteenth Celebration
- Sunday, June 19th
- Blue Back Square
- 12:00pm
- Wendell Edwards – Master of Ceremonies
- Free parking on the upper levels of the Blue Back Square Parking Garages (First come first serve)
