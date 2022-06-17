Fed’s interest rate hike to impact credit cards, loans

(WFSB) - The Federal Reserve announced that interest rates will be increasing by 0.75-percent.

This is the largest single hike since 1994, mostly impacting those who have debt or plan on borrowing some money soon.

You will probably see those increases the next time you get your credit card statement.

Experts say that will continue to happen this year.

It’s all part of the government’s plan to control inflation.

The Fed wants to slow down the U.S. economy because there’s a lot of spending.

They hope to make borrowing more expensive.

“These are times where we have to save our money a little bit,” said Donna Ciampa.

Donna is trying to save more, something money experts are encouraging people to do for a rainy day.

But Ana Camarena has to stretch her dollar for her three children.

“Gas is too expensive. Interest rates going up. And you cannot use your credit cards anymore. So it’s what I did,” said Ana, of Rocky Hill.

With interest rates increasing, expect to pay more for private student loans or for new federal loans.

You will also a see a jump on your credit card debt.

“Paying the minimum is going to drag out those payments for a really long time unfortunately,” said Red Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for bankrate.com.

In the eyes of the credit bureaus, paying the minimum will keep you on time but it will cost you a lot on interest if that’s all you’re paying.

Rossman said try and pay more than the minimum and try to save.

Mortgages will also increase, and it might not be the best time to buy.

“If you sell and buy something new that house will cost more and your rate will go up. A lot of people now are locked in 3 or 4-percent mortgage. If you take a new one at 6-percent, that’s gonna hurt,” said Rossman.

Spending is going down according to a report also released Wednesday.

There has also been a shift in how people spend.

Reports say people are now spending more on outside services like bars, travel and ball games.

