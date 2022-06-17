Firefighters battle scrap yard fire in Elm City

NEW HAVEN , CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in New Haven are battling a fire at a scrap yard Friday afternoon.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene at Alderman-Dow Iron and Metal shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday.

Smoke could be seen covering parts of the city on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

