Firefighters battle scrap yard fire in Elm City
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN , CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in New Haven are battling a fire at a scrap yard Friday afternoon.
According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene at Alderman-Dow Iron and Metal shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday.
Smoke could be seen covering parts of the city on Friday.
No injuries were reported.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have the latest details as soon as they become available.
