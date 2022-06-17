Twenty Towns
Gov. to sign bill aimed at protecting personal data from companies

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A bill aimed at protecting people’s personal data when they online shop is set to be signed into law.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a bill signing ceremony on Friday in Orange for Public Act 22-15, which he said enacts a comprehensive series of protections for consumers.

Lamont said it provides them with greater ability to safeguard their personal data that is collected when they interact with companies online.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk, Sen. James Maroney of Milford and other advocates.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m.

