Hartford Public Schools, Adult Education Center holds commencement ceremony

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thirty-five adults walked the graduation stage tonight.

Hartford Public Schools and the Adult Education Center held its commencement ceremony.

There were graduates ranging in age from 20s to 60s.

One woman, Genevieve Fontenelle, who graduated tonight at 66-years-old and her message is simple, it’s never too late.

After three years of hard work, graduates from the adult education center were able to walk the stage tonight, and proudly accept their diploma.

Fontenelle is from Saint Lucia, she moved to Connecticut five years ago.

“Trying to get a job from the job center I realized pretty quickly that without a high school diploma I wasn’t going to go very far, so they enrolled me in school and here I am today graduating,” said Fontenelle.

At 66-years-old, Fontenelle says this is just the beginning of her education journey. “I would love to try and see if I could get back into school and further my education, but also work as well.”

She credits her sister-in-law and siblings for getting her here today. “I have to try to do the best for myself because I’m the oldest of 10 children from the islands and I have a lot of siblings back home that would be very happy if I could help them out financially.”

While today was a celebration, for many it was a difficult road to get here

And while everyone’s road to be here was different, they all had the same message. It’s never too late to learn.

Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said, “this for me every time it radiates hope and a deep belief in what an individual can accomplish.”

