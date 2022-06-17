New Haven church steps up to fight violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven is seeing an increase in violence including shootings. Community members are trying to bring change.

The Elm City is seeing a jump in gun violence including several shootings involving teenagers.

A local church is stepping in by creating a festival called “Save Our Sons.”

The Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church has food, games and job opportunities here.

You can several tables are set up where people can come in before eight tonight and learn about the resources out there, like how to find a job or if they want to chat with domestic violence specialist.

church leaders here say young people are dying and they refuse to stay on the sidelines.

So, the church wants to encourage teens to stop by and let them know they are not alone.

Church leaders also say their new mission is to bridge the gap between the church and the community. They want the church to be a safe place for people

Social Integration Program Executive Director Blanche Reebef Tucker said, “this is an assignment today to show the young men you are not lost. And if we show them various different outlets it will encourage them to not be in the streets not want to deal with guns and drugs. That they are so bright and brilliant that there is so much to do here and not out in the street.”

