PD: Naugatuck man accused of hitting infant in the head because victim would not drink formula

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck man is accused of hitting an infant in the head on Monday.

Police said Steven Elliott, 39, hit the infant because he would not drink his bottle of formula.

Elliott said he hit the infant in the head three or four times with the bottle of formula, according to police.

“…the accused then slammed the back of the victims head on his right knee,” police said.

Elliott was charged with risk of injury to a child, assault first-degree, cruelty to persons, reckless endangerment first-degree, and disorderly conduct.

He has a set bond of $1,000,000.

Elliott appeared in court Tuesday.

