Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Sources: Teens shot and killed following confrontation in East Hartford home

Two people were shot and killed after bursting into a home on Graham St. in East Hartford on...
Two people were shot and killed after bursting into a home on Graham St. in East Hartford on June 16, police said.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were shot and killed after forcing their way into a home in East Hartford, sources told Channel 3.

The teens, ages 15 and 16, were part of a group of three people who burst into the home on Graham Street early Thursday morning.

According to sources, the homeowner’s ex-girlfriend had “beef” with a new girlfriend. The two teens and the third person were friends with the ex.

Sources said when the three entered the home, the homeowner got his registered weapon and shot two of them.

The two teens were pronounced dead at a hospital, police revealed on Thursday.

The third person, who sources said had fired back at the homeowner with his own weapon, took off on foot.

The homeowner was said to be cooperating with investigators.

Police have not released any names in the case and no arrests were made.

They described the case as a potential home invasion with a double homicide.

They also stressed on Thursday that the incident was not random and that they did not believe there to be any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

East Hartford evidence markers - WFSB
Two dead in East Hartford shooting

Latest News

interest rate hike impact - WFSB
There’s no escape from the Fed’s interest rate hike
Gun control deadline - WFSB
CT’s senior senator to discuss Senate’s gun reform snag
Eyewitness News Friday morning
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast