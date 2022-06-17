Sources: Teens shot and killed following confrontation in East Hartford home

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were shot and killed after forcing their way into a home in East Hartford, sources told Channel 3.

The teens, ages 15 and 16, were part of a group of three people who burst into the home on Graham Street early Thursday morning.

According to sources, the homeowner’s ex-girlfriend had “beef” with a new girlfriend. The two teens and the third person were friends with the ex.

Sources said when the three entered the home, the homeowner got his registered weapon and shot two of them.

The two teens were pronounced dead at a hospital, police revealed on Thursday.

The third person, who sources said had fired back at the homeowner with his own weapon, took off on foot.

The homeowner was said to be cooperating with investigators.

Police have not released any names in the case and no arrests were made.

They described the case as a potential home invasion with a double homicide.

They also stressed on Thursday that the incident was not random and that they did not believe there to be any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.