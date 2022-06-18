Crews battle fire in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews battled a third alarm fire at 11 Crown Street through 18 Crown Street.

The Fire Department said this was a wind driven fire, but the initial cause is still under investigation.

No one was injured, but at least eight people have been displaced.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

There is no power to the building.

Mutual aid was provided by the Middletown, Southington, Wallingford, Berlin, Hamden and New Britain Fire Departments.

