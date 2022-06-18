Police: Mass. fugitive accused of sexual assault captured in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A fugitive wanted out of Massachusetts who is accused of sexually assaulting his children was captured in Willimantic.

Police said Leon Mejia-Vicente, 46, of New Bedford, kidnapped his children and fled Massachusetts.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for the sexual assault of his children, police said.

When Mejia-Vicente learned of the warrant, he fled the state with his children, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

A task force notified the Willimantic Police Department Mejia-Vicente was hiding in Willimantic.

The task force was made up of members of New Bedford police, Massachusetts State Police, and the US Marshal’s office.

“Upon the arrival of the task force members of the Willimantic Police Detective and Patrol divisions assisted in locating Vicente,” police said.

Police said Mejia-Vicente was taken into custody without incident Friday.

Mejia-Vicente’s children were found unharmed and taken into the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Mejia-Vicente is charged with Fugitive from Justice without warrant.

Police said he was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson court on June 20.

