TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Southington is CLOSED after a vehicle drove off the road

(Credit: Department of Transportation)
(Credit: Department of Transportation)(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police stay I-84 East in Southington is shut down following an accident.

Police say a vehicle drove off the road near Exit 31.

Officials say serious injuries were reported, and Life Star has been called to the scene.

The highway is currently shut down.

State police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

